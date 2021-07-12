London: It was mayhem outside the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday after England lost to Italy in the EURO 2020 final via penalties. The English supporters could not digest the loss and they unnecessarily attacked the Italian fans outside the stadium. The English fans not only hit their Italian counterparts but there was a lot of racial abuse and stomping of the Italian national flag as well.Also Read - Italy vs England Match Highlights Updates EURO 2020 Final: Bonucci, Donnarumma Shine as Italy Beat England on Penalties to Lift Euro Cup

As attempts to set the cloth alight failed, another fan could be seen spitting on the Italian flag whilst another stepped on it repeatedly.

Here is the footage of what transpired:

england fans are sore racist violent losers that need to be punished by fifa. we can’t just sit & watch them physically attack italy fans at wembley then hurl racial insults at rashford, sancho & saka. fifa needs to act. we need to create an environment safe for players & fans.💔 pic.twitter.com/gJOv5xT2dt — #diaryofnasawali (@nasawali_phame) July 12, 2021

absolutely embarrassing from england fans, even more embarrassing now we lost. GROWN ASS MEN vandalising the streets of London just because of people passing a ball around for 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/dfhiWnY3Gc — Quincy ४ 💀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Duplicity_Skull) July 12, 2021

After England’s semi-final win on Wednesday, one fan told me he feels “every black and minority player is one bad game away from racial abuse”. He wasn’t wrong. #EURO2020 #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/j0JjDHMlGb — Ashley John-Baptiste (@AshleyJBaptiste) July 11, 2021

The English supporters had lined up outside Wembley hoping that their side would win and there would be a big party, but since that did not happen – they were agitated.

Earlier, England got off to a dream start when Luke Shaw found the back of the net in the second minute of the game. Italy, who dominated ball possession, found the equaliser in the 67th-minute when Leonardo Bonucci scored.

But in the penalties, Italy was easily the better team as England missed three and there was no coming back from there.