WATCH: Erling Haaland leads Norway’s famous ‘Viking Row’ as striker’s twin goals set up team’s to 2-1 win over Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-quarters

Erling Haaland struck twice as Norway beat Brazil 2-1 to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals on Sunday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-erling-haaland-leads-norway-famous-viking-row-as-strikers-twin-goals-set-up-team-2-1-win-over-brazil-in-fifa-world-cup-2026-pre-quarters-8466592/ Copy

Norway's Erling Haaland (centre) celebrates after scoring against Brazil in their FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-quarters match. (Photo: IANS)

Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Norway astonishingly kept up their unbeaten record against five-time champions Brazil to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal with a 2-1 win in the Round of 16 clash at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. Erling Haaland scored twice to take his tally to 7 goals in the tournament – same tally as entire Norway team before the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil have beaten 91 teams in the World Cup but have never managed to defeat Norway and that record will continue. These two sides had met 28 years back in the 1998 World Cup where the Norwegians had once again defeated the Samba Boys 2-1.

Read more: Jurgen Klopp set to take over as Germany head coach weeks after declining the job

Haaland put Norway in front with a one-touch header in the 79th minute and then struck again just before the end of regulation time to put his side into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time ever. The Manchester City was then given the honour to beat the drums in the team’s now famous ‘Viking Row’ by his captain Martin Odegaard.

WATCH Erling Haaland lead the ‘Viking Row’ after Norway’s win over Brazil…

Viking Row timnas Norwegia bersama para fans, yang dipimpin Erling Haaland pic.twitter.com/DksKeAWFau — Extra Time Indonesia (@idextratime) July 6, 2026

“Maybe this will write history in Norway. Everyone just need to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It’s one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment,” Haaland said after the match.

Haaland is the first player to score as many as seven goals in his first four World Cup appearances since Germany’s Gerd Muller in 1970, who had scored eight times. He has also scored seven goals from just 18 shots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for an efficiency rate of 39 per cent. This is the best conversion rate (15+ shots) in a single World Cup since England’s Gary Lineker in 1986 (six goals from 15 shots, 40 per cent).

“It felt it was a gift from God that it actually went into the net,” Haaland said, after scoring in a 14th consecutive competitive match internationally. He has 27 goals in the last 14 matches and 62 strikes in 54 ties with Norway.

At the other end, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was stellar. He made a crucial save early, diving to his left to deny Bruno Guimaraes penalty kick in the 14th minute, then got his left hand on a shot by Endrick late when Norway was hanging on to a one-goal lead.

The only goal Nyland allowed was to Neymar on a penalty kick late in stoppage time, which only change the final score. Neymar, who is 34, said this was his final game playing for Brazil’s national team.

Norway will now take on England in a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals on Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Guimarees became the first Brazil player not to score on a World Cup penalty kick since Zico in 1986.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti said he and his staff did a year-long statistical study that determined, with Neymar not on the field and Raphinha injured, Guimaraes was the right choice.

“We really fell short in the opportunities that we did create. We had a penalty kick, we had some other chances as well, but here’s the World Cup for you. Those that make the least mistakes are able to move forward to the next round, and to be victorious,” Brazil captain Marquinhos said.