WATCH: Fan gives Vada Pav to Rohit Sharma AGAIN, his reply goes viral

New Delhi: Former India captain Rohit Sharma once again turned down a fan’s offer of a vada pav while training ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Rohit who recently represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been focusing on intense practice ahead of the series which is scheduled to start on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma has undergone a major physical transformation

Since retiring from Test and T20 cricket, the star opener has prioritized his fitness and undergone a major physical transformation.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Rohit was seen preparing for a training session when a fan asked him in Marathi, “Rohit bhaiya, vadapav pahije ka? (Rohit bhai, do you want a vada pav?).

However, Rohit acknowledged the fans but declined the Vada Pav’s offer.

After the practice session ended, when Rohit Sharma came out, the fans jokingly said, "Rohit bhaiya, vadapav pahije ka" and

Rohit just waved his hand and replied, "No" 😂❤️ bRO always enjoy with his fans❤️ pic.twitter.com/euco1nvMqs — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 6, 2026

Rohit took to Instagram to share a photo of himself batting in the nets. Last year ‘Hitman’ was in an incredible form, as he achieved multiple milestones, and also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy with a match-winning 76 in the final. Rohit became the top-ranked ODI batter in the ICC rankings for the first time and rose to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

Rohit became the fourth Indian cricketer to score 20,000 international runs

Rohit became the fourth Indian cricketer to surpass 20,000 international runs, achieving the milestone during India’s third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam last month.

Rohit also surpassed Pakistan great Shahid Afridi’s record for smashing most sixes in the ODIs in November. He reached the milestone during India’s first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, hitting his 352nd six in the format and surpassing Shahid Afridi’s record of 351 sixes, which had stood since 2015. So far, in 279 ODIs, Rohit has struck a total of 355 sixes.

Rohit finished the year with 650 runs across 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate above 100, which featured two centuries, four fifties, and a highest score of 121*. In May, he announced his retirement from Test cricket, closing a memorable chapter of his illustrious international career.

