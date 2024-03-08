WATCH: Fans Go Crazy During MS Dhoni’s Arrival In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2024

Home

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is one of the most famous cricketers around the world. A video of fans from Chennai is going viral where they were welcoming the CSK skipper for the IPL camp ahead of the tournament.

CSK has started their preparation for the upcoming IPL season. Captain Dhoni has also joined the camp ahead of the marquee event. Defending champions CSK will play their opener clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

The video of MS Dhoni’s fans from Chennai is going viral on social sphere where fans were saying ‘I Love You Dhoni’, here is the clip:

The Craze for Dhoni in Chennai 🤯 🔥pic.twitter.com/AHBjQ5Hjui — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2024

