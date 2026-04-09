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WATCH: Final over drama in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash leaves fans on the edge of their seats

WATCH: Final over drama in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash leaves fans on the edge of their seats

WATCH: Last-over drama between Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals and Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

DC vs GT last-over drama

On Wednesday, the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, where Shubman Gill’s side defeated Delhi Capitals by 1 run.

This was the greatest match of the season till yet as the game was filled with full chaos and thrilling. Both sides performed brilliantly to win the match and Gujarat Titans succeeded in defeating Delhi Capitals.

The final over drama in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash

The final over of the match, created suspense and chaos as Delhi Capitals needed 13 runs off 6 balls. David Miller and Vipraj Nigam were on the strike for DC. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill gave the final over to his one of the most successful bowlers, Prasidh Krishna, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability.

Last-over thriller turns match in GT’s favour

On the first delivery, Vipraj Nigam cleared the bowl for a boundary. The shot hyped the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But, on the next delivery, Prasidh Krishna backed himself and dismissed Virpaj for 12 runs off 7 balls. Shubman Gill took the important catch. On the third delivery, the new batter Kuldeep Yadav took a single and gave a strike to the set batter David Miller, who played some finest shots before that. On the fourth delivery, David Miller showcased his ability to hit and smashed a brilliant six, which cleared out of the stadium. The six was 106m long. Delhi Capitals needed 2 runs off 2 balls. On the fifth delivery, Miller played a pull shot, who could be a single, but Miller refused to run, which was the biggest turning point of the game for Delhi Capitals as on the final delivery, Miller couldn’t hit the ball and ran for a single, but Kuldeep Yadav was run out by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Delhi lost the match by 1 run.

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from a Twists, turns and a rollercoaster of emotions Relive the final moments from the thrilling #DCvGT contest #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/JQEZiWc3OP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2026

David Miller gets emotional after DC lose by 1 run

Delhi Capitals’ fans were disappointed by this move of David Miller. Not even fans. Miller himself was not happy with his move. He was also seen in tears. Delhi Capitals players and Gujarat Titans also consoled him and praised him for his valuable innings for DC.

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