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WATCH: Finn Allen dismissal SPARKS debate as Digvesh Rathi’s boundary catch comes under scanner

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants turns dramatic as Finn Allen's dismissal raises questions, as replays hint at a possible boundary touch during Digvesh Rathi's catch .

Published date india.com Published: April 9, 2026 10:24 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
IPL 2026, Finn Allen, KKR, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Finn Allen's catch, Digvesh Rathi's boundary catch, KKR vs LSG, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Prince Yadav removes Finn Allen
Digvesh Rathi's boundary catch to remove Finn Allen comes under scanner (Source: IANS, X)

IPL 2026:In IPL 2026 match no. 15 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants became a major talking point after star New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen’s was given out. Replays suggested that Digvesh Rathi’s foot might have touched the boundary rope while completing the catch, sparking debate.

Finn Allen got caught at the deep third man, where Digvesh Rathi completed a high catch right near the boundary rope. Despite how close his foot appeared to be to the rope, the decision was taken without a thorough check to confirm if the catch was clean.

Subsequent replays suggested that Rathi’s left foot might have slightly touched the boundary rope, casting doubt over the dismissal. Allen was dismissed in the second over, scoring 9 off 8 balls laced two fours, after edging a delivery from Prince Yadav.

Visuals showed Rathi initially misjudging the ball before recovering well to complete the catch. The third umpire checked it for a clean take and eventually ruled it a fair dismissal.

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Digvesh Rathi’s bounadry catch to remove Finn Allen comes under scanner, watch video here…

Fans were far from convinced with the decision, as many felt Rathi may have made contact with the boundary rope while holding the ball.

After Prince Yadav removed Allen, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi stitched a crucial 84-runs partnership for the second wicket off just 52 balls.

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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