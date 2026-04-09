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WATCH: Finn Allen dismissal SPARKS debate as Digvesh Rathis boundary catch comes under scanner

WATCH: Finn Allen dismissal SPARKS debate as Digvesh Rathi’s boundary catch comes under scanner

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants turns dramatic as Finn Allen's dismissal raises questions, as replays hint at a possible boundary touch during Digvesh Rathi's catch .

Digvesh Rathi's boundary catch to remove Finn Allen comes under scanner (Source: IANS, X)

IPL 2026:In IPL 2026 match no. 15 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants became a major talking point after star New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen’s was given out. Replays suggested that Digvesh Rathi’s foot might have touched the boundary rope while completing the catch, sparking debate.

Finn Allen got caught at the deep third man, where Digvesh Rathi completed a high catch right near the boundary rope. Despite how close his foot appeared to be to the rope, the decision was taken without a thorough check to confirm if the catch was clean.

Subsequent replays suggested that Rathi’s left foot might have slightly touched the boundary rope, casting doubt over the dismissal. Allen was dismissed in the second over, scoring 9 off 8 balls laced two fours, after edging a delivery from Prince Yadav.

Visuals showed Rathi initially misjudging the ball before recovering well to complete the catch. The third umpire checked it for a clean take and eventually ruled it a fair dismissal.

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Digvesh Rathi’s bounadry catch to remove Finn Allen comes under scanner, watch video here…

SKIED… AND TAKEN ON THE FENCE! 😱 Top edge from Allen, & Rathi pulls off a sharp catch at deep third 👏#TATAIPL 2026 | #KKRvLSG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/2ISFQDaiMT pic.twitter.com/kHnYWXKSh6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 9, 2026

Fans were far from convinced with the decision, as many felt Rathi may have made contact with the boundary rope while holding the ball.

How are umpires and captains fine with boundary catches not even being reviewed once before asking the batter to walk off? It looked like Digvesh Rathi made contact with the rope. pic.twitter.com/hwVvRIxH2J — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) April 9, 2026

After Prince Yadav removed Allen, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi stitched a crucial 84-runs partnership for the second wicket off just 52 balls.

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