Tokyo: Mirabai Chanu created history for India as she became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver in the 49-kg weightlifting category on Saturday. Mirabai managed to claim the medal after lifting 87kg in snatch and 115kg in the Clean and Jerk event to score a total of 202 during the final. This is India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mirabai's family and neighbours burst into celebrations as they watched her win the silver medal for the country.

Only the second Indian weightlifter to have won an Olympic medal, the 26-year-old weightlifter from Manipur started with an 84kg lift in the snatch segment in her first attempt which was followed by an 87kg lift.

"We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," says her relative in Imphal.

The video shows her family and friends sitting on the floor, all eyes glued to the television set and praying with folded hands, each one of them holding on to their breath in anticipation of Mirabai doing something special. The Manipuri weightlifter didn’t disappoint as she ended India’s 21-year wait for a medal in weightlifting at the Games.