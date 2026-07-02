WATCH: Folarin Balogun becomes FIRST player after Zinedine Zidane to achieve THIS unwanted record as USA hammer Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

United States defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to book their place in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on Wednesday.

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USMNT's Malik Tillman celebrates after scoring against Bosnia and Herzegovina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. (Photo: IANS)

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Folarin Balogun matched France legend Zinedine Zidane with an ‘unwanted record’ after 20 years as he became only the fourth footballer ever to be sent off with a red card after scoring a goal in the World Cup. Balogan and Malik Tillman’s strikes ensured that co-hosts USMNT stormed into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Wednesday.

The USMNT win in round of 32 set up a clash on Monday in Seattle against Belgium as the hosts hope to go deep on home soil. The Red Devils had beaten US 2-1 in extra time at 2014 World Cup round of 16 in Brazil.

“I’ve been dreaming about this game. I’ve been dreaming about maybe taking a free kick and scoring a free kick. I’ve practiced this in training and I think today I showed what I can do,” Tillman was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Folarin Balogun had put the Americans ahead in the 45th minute with his third goal of the World Cup but was then sent off in the 64th for a red card.

WATCH Folarin Balogun tackle which led to red card HERE…

Folarin Balogun – Red Card.

Fifa President Lionel Messi – No Red Card. This are the Real Issues. pic.twitter.com/xQofIzGHdv — Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) July 2, 2026

US star Christian Pulisic had a goal disallowed for offside in the 78th, and Tillman sealed the victory when he curled in a free kick that got over the wall in the 82nd minute.

“It’s about to keep dreaming. Take Me Home, Country Roads” as it played over the public-address system after 10 minutes of stoppage time. “In football all is possible if you believe,” US coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the match.

Pochettino has become the first US coach with three World Cup victories, and USMNT got just their second World Cup knockout round win in their history. They made it to the semifinals in the first tournament in 1930 by winning their Group and won a round of 16 matchup against Mexico in 2002.

Balogun leads the US with three goals, but will miss the Belgium match because of an automatic suspension for the red card, assessed by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus after VAR. Balogun stepped on an ankle of Tarik Muharemovic, apparently not intentionally. Zinedine Zidane had been sent off after scoring against Italy in 2006 World Cup final – the last player before Balogun.

Brazil’s Ronaldinho suffered the same fate in the 2002 World Cup quarterfinal as well as his country-mate Garrincha in 1962 semifinal.

“Obviously the ref made a decision that he made, but I think it’s questionable. I think there’s been many other plays like that throughout the tournament on other players that a card wasn’t given at all. It’s disappointing,” midfielder Weston McKennie said.

Balogun matched US star Landon Donovan in 2010 for the second-most number of goals by an American in a World Cup, behind only Bert Patenaude’s four in 1930. But FIFA has confirmed that there is no procedure in place to challenge a red-card handed out during the match.

“Of course he’s a great player. We have great players who can replace him, and give the best they can, and hopefully score some nice goals as well,” Tillman said about Balogun.

The win for the United States snapped a 10-game losing streak for the co-hosts against European teams dating to a tie against England in the 2022 World Cup. The Americans had lost seven games and tied six against European nations in World Cup play since beating Portugal in their 2002 opener.