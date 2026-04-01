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WATCH: Former rivals turns friends ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in IPL 2026

WATCH: Former rivals turns friends ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in IPL 2026

Fun conversation between Rishabh Pant and Digvesh Rathi ahead of DC vs LSG in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Fun conversation between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau.

Famous controversies in IPL history

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the fans’ have witnessed many clashes and controversies, like, Kieron Pollard vs Mitchell Starc’s heated moment, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s hilarious fight. Not only this, one of the coldest moments, MS Dhoni’s clash with the umpire.

These moments played a major role in hyping the tournament, and it is also remembered by fans.

Heated clash between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi in DPL

However, there is one more moment in cricket history that the fans can’t forget, which came last August, in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) between Lucknow Super Giants’ key bowler Digvesh Rathi and Delhi Capitals’ star Nitish Rana. Both the players had a heated moment.

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Players fined after heated argument

After this incident, both players faced consequences as Nitish Rana was fined 50 percent of his match fee. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi was fined 80 percent of his match fee.

Fun banter between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash

Delhi Capitals are set to face Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, April 1. The fans are excited about both players’ one on one clash. But the situation is calmed down between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi ahead of the match.

In a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants, star batter and LSG captain Rishabh Pant was seen sorting things between both players. Nitish and Digvesh having a good conversation, where Nitish jokingly said, “Then I’ll have to sit with you.” Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant said to Digvesh Rathi, “Where are you going? That’s enough.”

However, during the conversation, Kuldeep Yadav also joined it and lightened up things with some jokes as he said, “You’ve given me a lot of advice.”

The meet-up the internet ordered pic.twitter.com/2eDeKETnvB — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 31, 2026

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