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WATCH: Fun banter between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

WATCH: Fun banter between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

Fun banter between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Fun banter between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant

One of the biggest tournaments in cricket history. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to begin on March 28. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant’s fun banter ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, during the IPL 2026 captains’ meet in Mumbai on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant were seen having a fun banter during the ‘gully cricket’ session. Both players were in a playful mood. Not only this, Rishabh Pant also teased Hardik at one point.

Hardik Pandya faced a bowling machine and was asked to play a no-look shot. However, he missed the ball while trying to hit a big shot, but jokingly said it was a six. During that moment, Rishabh Pant was keeping wickets, burst out laughing and even signaled a six for fun.

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All franchises’ captains present in the meeting ahead of the tournament

Each franchise captain had attended the meeting ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. However, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya stated that, “The meeting was very good.”

Speaking about the captains of other franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Ishan Kishan, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel from Delhi Capitals (DC), Riyan Parag from Rajasthan Royals (RR), Ajinkya Rahane from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Shreyas Iyer from Punjab Kings (PBKS), Shubman Gill from Gujarat Titans (GT).

Captains discussion on the Impact Player rule in the IPL

During the meeting, the captains raised various topics about the tournament and also discussed the most debatable rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) of the Impact Player rule.

BCCI decides to extend the Impact Player rule till 2027

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to continue this Impact rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) till at least 2027.

“Majority of the captains gave their inputs on the Impact Player rule and expressed their reservations even though the BCCI has extended the rule till 2027. They were told it can only be reviewed after the 2027 edition and not before that,” an IPL source said.

Axar Patel shares his opinion about the Impact Player rule

Star Indian player and Delhi Capitals captain, Axar Patel, shared his opinion about the Impact Player rule, “I don’t like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself. Earlier we used to pick all-rounders for this role (batting and bowling). Now the team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder?”

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