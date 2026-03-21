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WATCH: Fun conversation between MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

WATCH: Fun conversation between MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson shares fun conversation ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson's fun conversation

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Sanju Samson is all set to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals. This match is more interesting, because Sanju Samson will play for his former team. On the other hand, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja represent Rajasthan and face their former franchise.

Fun conversation between MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson

Ahead of this highly-intense match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, a video clip was posted by CSK on social media, where star batter Sanju Samson was having fun conversation with legendary player MS Dhoni.

Sanju Samson reflected on playing with MS Dhoni: “I have spoken to Mahi bhai (Dhoni) over the phone and interacted with him, but playing with him as part of a team will be great. I see it as an opportunity to learn from him.”

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“(I am) looking forward to playing for CSK. I feel grateful for the love and attention I have been getting from fans,” he added.

Sanju Samson opens up about playing against Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson opens up on facing his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals, “This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don’t let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket.”

“I wasn’t very confident when I left home to play in the World Cup, but the universe had other plans; I played well and the reception has been great,” Samson added.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals’ squad for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne

Chennai Super Kings: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis*, Noor Ahmad*, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Akeal Hosein*, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short*, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry*, Rahul Chahar, Jake Foulkes

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