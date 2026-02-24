Home

Sports

WATCH: Gautam Gambhirs HEATED chat with Abhishek Sharma on team bus goes viral ahead of Zimbabwe match

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir’s HEATED chat with Abhishek Sharma on team bus goes viral ahead of Zimbabwe match

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Abhishek Sharma was seen in an intense conversation inside the team bus, which went viral on social media ahead of Zimbabwe clash.

Gautam Gambhir'd intense chat with Abhishek Sharma in Team bus goes viral (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in Blue find itself in a do-or-die situation following a crushing defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. The batting unit has come under the scanner, specially with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma’s disappointing form, as both the batters have failed to delived with the bat soo far in the tournament

Meanwhile, a video showing a serious conversation between head coach Gautam Gambhir and opener Abhishek Sharma inside the team bus has taken social media by storm.

As Team India arrived in Chennai for their must-win clash against Zimbabwe, scheduled for February 26 on Thursday, cameras caught a moment inside the team bus parked outside the airport. The video shows head coach Gautam Gambhir seated just behind the driver, engaged in a serious discussion with opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been under pressure due to his poor form. Gambhir is seen explaining something seriously, with his animated and stern manner drawing attention online.

Gautam Gambhir started coaching Abhishek Sharma right there on the team bus. But sir, please stop this show in front of the cameras. You should have learned from Rohit Sharma how to explain things to a player, how to build their confidence, and how to bring out their best… pic.twitter.com/MmBKCRqY6d — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 23, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Gambhir’s intense conversation with Abhishek in team bus has sparked fresh debate

Gautam Gambhir’s intense conversation with Abhishek Sharma has sparked fresh debate online. Some crictics feel the coach should have addressed the matter in private rather than in a setting where cameras could capture the exchnage. Reacting to the viral video, many on social media shared mixed opinions about Gambhir’s approach and body language.

Chasing a massive target of 188 against South Africa, Abhishek Sharma broke his three back-to-back ducks streak and kept India’s hope alive with a good start, but he returned to the pavilion after scoring just 15 runs and. His poor performance in the tournament has continued, putting significant pressure on India’s top order. The team management has consistently expressed confidence in him, but Abhishek has so far failed to live up to expectations.

India will face Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 match

India is now set to face Zimbabwe on February 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. To remain in the race for a semi-final spot, India must win this match at all costs. It is believed that this match could see major changes in the top order. It will be interesting to see whether Gambhir’s class will reflect on Abhishek’s batting or whether he will b replaced in the playing XI

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.