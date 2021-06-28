New Delhi: Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, was spotted cheering for Portugal from the stands in the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday. Georgina had the company of her friends and Ronaldo’s son. Georgina and Ronaldo’s son put up a spirited and passionate display during the Round of 16 game. Also Read - VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku Comforting a Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal's EURO 2020 Exit vs Belgium Can be Watched on Loop

In a white top and jeans, Georgina looked stunning as she egged on Ronaldo. Ronaldo's girlfriend in a high ponytail and teamed with a pair of glamorous diamond and sapphire earrings truly grabbed eyeballs.

Georgina had her eyes glued to Ronaldo as the Portuguese star took to the pitch and started warming up.

Here is the clip where you can see Georgina and her friends rooting for Portugal:

This is not the first time Georgina has been spotted rooting for Ronaldo. She had made headlines when she was seen cheering for Ronaldo in Russia during the World Cup.

Unfortunately, the script did not go as per plan as Portugal was knocked out by Belgium, thanks to a solitary goal from Thorgan Hazard that sealed the deal.

Ronaldo was also on the cusp of becoming the leading international goal-scorer of all time. He needed one goal, but that did not happen. The 36-year-old is speculated to have already made his last EURO appearance.

During the game, Ronaldo created a couple of opportunities but Portugal players failed to capitalise on that. Belgium will now take on Italy in the quarter-final.