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WATCH: Good news for CSK fans before IPL 2026 match vs SRH, MS Dhoni has...

WATCH: Good news for CSK fans before IPL 2026 match vs SRH, MS Dhoni has…

Good news for CSK fans as MS Dhoni could return in IPL 2026 clash vs SRH. The veteran has joined the squad in Hyderabad after recovering from injury.

MS Dhoni travelled to Hyderabad ahead of SRH clash (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni‘s comeback has become a ‘hot topic’ of discussion in the ongoing IPL 2026. While there were speculation that he might return for CSK’s clash against Mumbai Indians on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium, but now there is some good news for fans as he could make his comeback in CSK’s next match on April 18 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The veteran batter, who suffered a calf-injury at the pre-season camp and missed the initial five matches of the ongoing tournament, has travelled to Hyderabad with the squad ahead of the clash against SRH on Saturday.

Dhoni has been closely following CSK’s matches from the team hotel and has also been spotted during training sessions, where he showed no signs of discomfort while facing throwdowns. Although he did not travel with the team to Guwahati and Bengaluru, he was recently seen boarding the team bus, with the franchise confirming his travel to Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni was seen boarding the team bus ahead of SRH clash, watch video here…

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Ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni trained under the watch of coach Mike Hussey but avoided facing the frontline bowlers. He was also seen interacting with Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad in the lead-up to the game.

Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2026 campaign on a disappointing note as they lost their season opener against Rajasthan Royals by 8-wickets, followed by defeats against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad made a solid comeback against Delhi Capitals, helping secure their first victory, followed by an impressive 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

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