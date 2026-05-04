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WATCH: Good news for Mumbai Indians fans as Rohit Sharma is back in the squad against Lucknow Super Giants

WATCH: Good news for Mumbai Indians fans as Rohit Sharma is back in the squad against Lucknow Super Giants

Big update for Mumbai Indians fans as Rohit Sharma is back in the squad against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Rohit Sharma is back in the squad against LSG in IPL 2026

The match no. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Suryakumar Yadav’s Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This match is important for both teams as it will decide their journey in the tournament.

At the toss time, for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav handled the captaincy of the team as Hardik Pandya was not well. Not only this, Mumbai Indians even won the toss and decided to bowl first. The news for the fans is star Mumbai Indians player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma, is all to play for MI against Lucknow Super Giants.

Also Read: CSK coach REFUSES to give update on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2026 match vs DC, says ‘it’s above…’

After the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “We will look to bowl first. (Any particular reason?) Nothing, it looks good. It’s a little humid also tonight. There’s no wind. In the second innings, we saw what happened here in the last 2-3 games. So it became a little better. So just want to take advantage and give it to the bowlers. He’s (Hardik) not well tonight, so just going into his shoes. But yeah, the rest, everything is fine. There’s definitely, Cobin Bosch comes in for Trent Boult and also our very own Rohit Sharma is back. You can’t run away from the fact, to be very honest, Mumbai Indians is not known to be in such positions. But at the end of the day, it’s just a game, part of the game, you have to put your chin up, play the game for why you love it, and put your hands up. Have that pride and enjoy the game. (Clearly no margin for errors anymore, right?) Can’t say it can make us dangerous, but definitely we can try and put our best foot forward. We have five games left. Try and win as many as possible. Show character, enjoy the game, and give some shows to the crowd”

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Here’s what Lucknow Super Giants captain, Rishabh Pant said, “We would have done the same. In Wankhede it’s a good wicket to bat on and you can chase any target. (How does a week off help? Did it help to kind of get together?) It definitely [did], a lot of reflection, what we can do and what we can do as a team and as an individual. One thing we always found out, it’s been a tough season for us and there is no running away from that, but one person for us has the most difficult time was our owner Mr. Goenka, he’s one of that guy. Everyone knows how passionate he is about cricket and about his team. But at the same time we let down our fans down. The only promise is from this break is, we’re gonna give our 200%, try to bring that happiness back and hopefully we can do it for our owner and the fans for sure. (Having a good record against MI) Records help but at the same time when you’re clearing your mindset, when you’re free, when you’re raring to go everything comes together. (Changes for you?) We have three changes. Josh Inglis comes in and Mukul goes out and Raghuwanshi is making his debut and bowling will decide later.”

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Also Read: Rohit Sharma hits THIS guy in the nets ahead of match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026

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