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WATCH: GT opener Sai Sudharsan creates HISTORY, becomes FASTEST ever in IPL to…

WATCH: GT opener Sai Sudharsan creates HISTORY, becomes FASTEST ever in IPL to…

Star Gujarat Titans' player Sai Sudharsan creates history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Sai Sudharsan scripts history in IPL 2026

The match no. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is playing between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Both teams came with a mindset of bouncing back as they lost their last match in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 Playing 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Sai Sudharsan brilliant batting performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gujarat Titans’ star players Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan opened the innings for Gujarat Titans and gave them a dynamic start as Sudharsan began his innings with some great boundaries.

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Sai Sudharsan put pressure on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling lineup by hitting some great boundaries. He smashed star pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood and helped Gujarat Titans to post 57 runs on the board, where Shubman Gill contributed 9 runs only and Sudharsan smashed 46 runs off 29 balls.

Sai Sudharsan smashes a century against RCB

This is not it. Sai Sudharsan also took RCB spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma into the charge by hitting some big sixes. Sudharsan showcased a brilliant batting performance by Gujarat Titans and also completed his century in this highly-intense match. Sudharsan smashed his century off 57 balls.

Sai Sudharsan opened up on his century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), “Definitely, I think it was always coming. I was touching the ball well in the last few innings, but really grateful and thankful to God and obviously very happy to contribute for the team.”

Sai Sudharsan becomes the fastest batter to reach 2000 runs

Sai Sudharsan also achieved a big milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as he became the fastest batter to reach 2000 runs.

Sai Sudharsan’s big achievement for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026

With this century, Sai Sudharsan became a second player with the highest century for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first one is the captain of the franchise, Shubman Gill.

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