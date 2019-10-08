After undergoing a successful back surgery in England, Hardik Pandya on Tuesday posted a video of himself trying to walk but looked in all sorts of discomfort. The Indian allrounder, who first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September, is expected to be out of action for five months.

In the video, the 25-year-old can be seen taking help to walk while in another clip he was seen on a wheelchair while going back to the hotel.

“Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot,” Pandya captioned the video.

Pandya, who was accompanied by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar, will begin his rehabilitation in a few days.

The injury has ruled him out of the ongoing home series against South Africa and he will, in all likelihood, miss the Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh as well.

Pandya braved the injury and made a return to the squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 held in England and Wales. However, after the tournament, he was handed a month-long rest from international cricket and was not named in the squad for the West Indies series. He returned to play in the South Africa T20Is, but his back spasms surfaced which forced him to go under the knife.

After undergoing surgery, Pandya posted a picture on Instagram informing his fans that the operation was successful. “Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me,” wrote in the caption.