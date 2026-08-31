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WATCH: Hardik Pandya clicks a picture at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence with his Rs 120000000 Ferrari, video goes viral

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI's) Centre of Excellence with his Ferrari. Scroll down to read the full story.

Written by: Yash Chauhan Edited by: Yash Chauhan
Published: August 31, 2026, 5:15 PM IST
Hardik Pandya clicks a picture with Ferrari
Hardik Pandya clicks a picture with his Ferrari

The Indian fans are still awaiting to see their star all-rounder, who is known for his exceptional performances and iconic performances. Whose all-rounding heroics made many challenges and huddles possible for the Men in Blue. Yes, you guessed it right, Hardik Pandya.

Recently, Hardik Pandya was spotted at The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI’s) Centre of Excellence (CoE), Bengaluru. The Indian star is currently dealing with his calf strain.

Read more: WATCH: Dhruv Jurel becomes only 2nd Indian after Hardik Pandya to achieve THIS on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka

However, Hardik Pandya is known for his luxurious lifestyle, which includes his clothes, watches and supercars. Recently, during his arrival, he was spotted with his amazing car, which is a Ferrari 12Cilndri. Not only this, the star won many hearts with his gesture as he was seen adoring his car while clicking some pictures after his practice session.

Even though the car looked superb, which was evening matching his cool personality. According to the reports, the price of the car was around Rs. 12 crore in India. After his sweet gesture, the video went viral on social media.

A few months back, during the time of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Hardik Pandya revealed one thing about his lifestyle and his moments, while driving his Ferrari 12Cilindri. He shared that he listens to Hanuman Chalisa while driving his supercar to remain positive.

“Now it is so fascinating that I have a Ferrari, and I still listen to Hanuman Chalisa in that. God has been kind. I think everyone will agree as well, no song can give you the positive energy what Hanuman Chalisa can give. I am very clear with that.”

However, Hardik Pandya needs to recover from his injury as the Indian team has some big fixtures and tournaments on the schedule. Team India is ready to play the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is starting from September 13 to 17th. After that, the Men in Blue will play the ODI series, which will be against West Indies from October. Hardik Pandya’s availability could play a big role for the Indian side as winning the series will help them to get a boost and confidence to perform well in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

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