Home

Sports

WATCH: Star player from Nita Ambanis MI smashes BIGGEST six of T20 World Cup 2026, crowd was left...

WATCH: Star player from Nita Ambani’s MI smashes BIGGEST six of T20 World Cup 2026, crowd was left…

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya showcased his explosive power-hitting in T20Is, rescuing India from a tricky position in the second group-stage match against Namibia.

T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya showcased his explosive power-hitting in T20Is, rescuing India from a tricky position after the loss of a few quick wickets against Namibia.

The star all-rounder steadied India’s innings in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as he scored 52 off 28 balls, which included four boundaries and four sixes, as the Men in Blue posted 209/9 in their 20 overs.

Read: India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye second successive win before Pakistan clash

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Hardik smahed biggest six of the tournament

Hardik Pandya also smashed a massive 109-metre six – the biggest of the tournament so far, followed by Shivam Dube’s 107-metre hit and Kamindu Mendis 100-metre six.

🚨 BIGGEST SIXES IN T20 WORLD CUP 2026 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PBklL3RWi0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2026

Abhishek Sharma’s replacement, Sanju Samson opened the innings along with Ishan Kishan and scored 22 runs off 8 balls, which featured three towering sixes and a single bounadry.

Pandya and Shivam Dube’s stand pushed India towards a big total

Tilak Varma failed to deliver with the bat as was unable to hit big shots. He scored 25 off 21 deliveries, which included three fours. After Suryakumar Yadav endured a disappointing day with the bat, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube’s stand pushed India towards a big total.

Dube added crucial 23 runs off 16 deliveries and stitched an 81-run partnership with Pandya for the fifth wicket.

Namibia triggered a mini-collapse as three Indian batters were sent back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya was caught in the deep, while a mix-up involving Rinku Singh led to Shivam Dube being run out. Axar Patel was dismissed without scoring.

The visitors continued their impressive effort in the final over as well, as India lost five wickets in the last 12 balls.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.