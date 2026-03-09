Home

Sports

WATCH: Hardik Pandya recreates ICONIC pose, this time he has company with...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya recreates ICONIC pose, this time he has company with…

Following India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, all-rounder Hardik Pandya performed his signature on-field celebration, sending fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium into a frenzy.

Hardik Pandya recreates ICONIC pose (Source: IANS, X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Following India’s historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final win, the star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recreated his trademark gesture, igniting the stadium and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Moments after India sealed their historic victory, Hardik Pandya stood at the center of the pitch, the Indian tricolour draped over his shoulders. Beaming with a wide smile, he stretched out both arms in his signature pose – a celebration that has become synonymous with his match-winning feats over the years.

The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium exploded with cheers as fans immediately recognized Hardik’s signature gesture. Cameras focused on him, capturing the emotional moment as he basked in the roaring applause from thousands of supporters. Pandya was later joined by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who mimicked his celebrated stance on the field.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Hardik Pandya aims for more silverware before retirement

After the triumph, Hardik Pandya spoke about his career longevity and ambitions for the next decade. Even with consecutive T20 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026 under his belt, the all-rounder is now aiming to build a legendary collection of trophies before retiring from the game.

“I have 10 more years left in me and I want to win 10 more ICC titles. That’s my goal. [on winning at home and defending the title] It’s quite emotional. Because winning the WC in India, the excitement of the people, it’s amazing. The effort we have put in… From yesterday I knew we are champions. The only self belief I had was there was no other result. Losing wasn’t a though. I am thankful for God.”

Hardik Pandya’s mental strength has played an important role in the team’s success so far. Hardik shared that during the tense semi-final against England, he took confidence from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory to stay calm in pressure situations, “When I was bowling the 19th over against England, I was thinking about the 2024 World Cup final. I told Kishan and Abhishek also that when you go out to bat, think of good memories.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.