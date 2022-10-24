Melbourne: It was a night to remember at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday when India took on Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup clash. It was Virat Kohli’s brilliance that took India over the line in a cliffhanger. Even till the penultimate over it seemed Pakistan was well and truly in front, but Kohli turned the game on its head with a couple of sixes off Haris Rauf. But, among those two sixes – it was the first six that stole the show. It was a back-of-a-length delivery from Rauf, Kohli gave himself room and them smashed the pacer straight back for a six. The shot stunned non-striker Hardik Pandya and captain Rohit Sharma as well – who was in the dugout.Also Read - After Averaging 92.6mph Against Afghanistan, Mark Wood Wants To Keep Pushing The Boundaries

Haris Rauf bowling at 150 KmPh.. to hit that on the rise to long on … in MCG..with cold weather and swinging conditions …. Probably the best cricketing shot in recent times I have seen ., given the circumstances! KING KOHLI MASTER CLASS..💥🔥

THIS IS WHAT SEE CRICKET FOR 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/pJPnxNEfvR — Dr Karthick Anjaneyan (@dranjee) October 23, 2022

