WATCH: Hardik Pandya shakes a leg with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at Narendra Modi Stadium after winning T20 World Cup 2026 title, MI skipper says ‘since she has come into my life…’

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he has been only 'winning' since Mahieka Sharma came into his life as his new girlfriend after Indians won the T20 World Cup 2026 title.

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya clinched his second T20 World Cup title and this time it was at home for the first-time ever. Indians defended their title winning the T20 World Cup 2026 final by 96 runs against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya’s current girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma has been a regular fixture throughout the T20 World Cup 2026 over the last 45 days. Mahieka has travelled with the team to every venue to support her partner. On Sunday night, Mahieka was seen shaking a leg with Hardik Pandya after India won the final with ease against the Black Caps. The video of Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma dancing at the Narendra Modi Stadium went viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya is Dancing with Maheika. Today Nobody can stop him

we should not forget Maheika’s contribution too she travelled everywhere to support him pic.twitter.com/7qf7QGGEcF — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) March 9, 2026

Hardik has started dating Mahieka for about a year now after his divorce from wife Natasa Stankovic last year. The Mumbai Indians captain credited Mahieka for his ‘winning run’.

“There is a lot of hard work. There is not only talk, but there is a lot of hard work. Work hard, stay silent, be a good person. Since Maheika has come into my life, I have only been winning,” Hardik Pandya told host broadcasters JioStar after winning the T20 World Cup 2026.

“This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that,” Pandya added.

The 32-year-old all-rounder scored 217 runs in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 160.74 with 2 fifties and also picked up 9 wickets in the tournament. He added that he wants to win ’10 more trophies’ after this.

“It sounds very good that I am a senior player now. But I have 10 more years of cricket in me. I have played only half of my career so far, half is left. I would want to win 10 more trophies in total, ICC and IPL included. But ICC trophies are the most important for me. I would want to win anything that I play. In the next 10 years, I would definitely win five or six more,” Pandya said.

