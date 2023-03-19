WATCH | Hardik Pandya vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2023 Promo Video Ahead of Season Opener Between GT-CSK Goes VIRAL
IPL 2023: Hardik is seen trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. Jadeja responds to Hardik by reminding him of the achievements of CSK.
Vizag: So yes, we are a little more than a week away from the start of the 16th edition of the IPL. With the new season of IPL around the corner, the buzz is palpable in social space. In a new promo video released by Star Sports, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is seen facing off with star CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the season opener between the two sides. In the colourful video, Hardik is seen trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. Jadeja responds to Hardik by reminding him of the achievements of CSK. Following Jadeja’s response, Hardik tries to egg on the Titans fans. That is when Jadeja blows the whistle.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: My Cricketing Journey Has Been Between Two Mahendra Singhs, Jadeja Reveals His Interesting Chat With Dhoni
- Harbhajan Singh Reveals MS Dhoni's Retirement Plans, Says 'If He Is Going To Leave, He Will...'
- India Captain Hardik Pandya Heaps Praise on MOTM Ravindra Jadeja After 5 Wicket Victory Over Australia, Says He Did What He's Capable Of
Here is the clip that is now going viral:
You may like to read
☝️taraf hai @hardikpandya7 ke champions, doosri taraf @imjadeja ke 4x winners. Dono ne ki hai taiyyari!
Watch #TATAIPL2023 ka opening match – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 31st March LIVE on the Star Sports Network#IPLonStar #ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/DflZnriWYS
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 19, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.