Home

Sports

WATCH | Hardik Pandya vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2023 Promo Video Ahead of Season Opener Between GT-CSK Goes VIRAL

WATCH | Hardik Pandya vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2023 Promo Video Ahead of Season Opener Between GT-CSK Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Hardik is seen trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. Jadeja responds to Hardik by reminding him of the achievements of CSK.

IPL 2023 Promo

Vizag: So yes, we are a little more than a week away from the start of the 16th edition of the IPL. With the new season of IPL around the corner, the buzz is palpable in social space. In a new promo video released by Star Sports, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is seen facing off with star CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the season opener between the two sides. In the colourful video, Hardik is seen trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. Jadeja responds to Hardik by reminding him of the achievements of CSK. Following Jadeja’s response, Hardik tries to egg on the Titans fans. That is when Jadeja blows the whistle.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

You may like to read

☝️taraf hai @hardikpandya7 ke champions, doosri taraf @imjadeja ke 4x winners. Dono ne ki hai taiyyari!

Watch #TATAIPL2023 ka opening match – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 31st March LIVE on the Star Sports Network#IPLonStar #ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/DflZnriWYS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 19, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.