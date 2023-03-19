Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • WATCH | Hardik Pandya vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2023 Promo Video Ahead of Season Opener Between GT-CSK Goes VIRAL

WATCH | Hardik Pandya vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2023 Promo Video Ahead of Season Opener Between GT-CSK Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Hardik is seen trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. Jadeja responds to Hardik by reminding him of the achievements of CSK.

Updated: March 19, 2023 12:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 schedule, IPL 2023 squads, IPL 2023 live streaming, Indian Premier League 2023, Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya news, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya updates, Hardik Pandya captain, Hardik Pandya ipl, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja news, Ravindra Jadeja age, Ravindra Jadeja updates, Ravindra Jadeja runs, Ravindra Jadeja records, GT vs CSK, GT vs CSK Squads, GT vs CSK Head to head, Cricket News
IPL 2023 Promo

Vizag: So yes, we are a little more than a week away from the start of the 16th edition of the IPL. With the new season of IPL around the corner, the buzz is palpable in social space. In a new promo video released by Star Sports, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is seen facing off with star CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the season opener between the two sides. In the colourful video, Hardik is seen trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. Jadeja responds to Hardik by reminding him of the achievements of CSK. Following Jadeja’s response, Hardik tries to egg on the Titans fans. That is when Jadeja blows the whistle.

Also Read:

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 19, 2023 12:20 PM IST

Updated Date: March 19, 2023 12:22 PM IST

More Stories