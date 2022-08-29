Dubai: Hopes were pinned on all-rounder Hardik Pandya after they found themselves in a spot of bother against Pakistan on Sunday in the Asia Cup match in Dubai. With six runs needed off four balls, Hardik hit a short ball from Mohammed Nawaz straight to cover and was a dot ball. With pressure mounting on Hardik, he showed his calmness in the crunch situation and his reaction is now winning the internet. With six needed off the last three balls, Hardik smoked Nawaz for a flat six over long-on to take India over the line in a 148-run chase.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Bows to Hardik Pandya After Match-Winning Six; PIC Goes VIRAL

“In bowling, it’s important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It’s about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake. In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple,” said MOM Hardik at the post-match presentation.

Brief scores: Pakistan 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26, Hardik Pandya 3-24) lost to India 148-5 in 19.4 overs (Virat Kohli 35, Ravindra Jadeja 35; Mohammad Nawaz 3-33, Naseem Shah 2-27) by five wickets