India Women went down by the narrowest of margins against West Indies Women in the first ODI at Antigua on Friday. Chasing a stiff 226 after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, India were bowled out for 224 in 50 overs.

However, there were quite a few positive for India women. Priya Punia top-scored with 75, her innings decorated with six boundaries, while Jemimah Rodrgues continued her rich vein of form with a 67-ball 41. Harmanpreet Kaur failed to fire with the bat, adding just 5, but she made heads turn with her stunning one-handed catch at long-on.

A video of Harmanpreet’s catch became the talking point and soon went viral on social media.

Extraordinary catch by Harmanpreet Kaur – Ind vs WI, 1st ODI at Antigua #WIWvINDW pic.twitter.com/8EsjeqsnyR — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) November 2, 2019

Batting first, West Indies Women skipper Stafanie Taylor looked on course to reach her century with a six, but as she smashed Ekta Bisht down the ground, Harmanpreet gets into the frame, leaps into the air and completes a one-handed catch with her left hand to complete an exceptional catch.

During the run-chase, Punia and Rodrigues notched a 78-run partnership for the first wicket while Punam Raut (22) and Mithali Raj (20) also made small contributions to put India on top.

India looked on track to chase down the target at 170/2 in 39.2 overs, but spinner Anisa Mohammed turned the equation of the match taking five wickets, which included the likes of Priya Punia and Mithali Raj.

India needed 9 off the last over, but Mohammed took both wickets, including one off the last ball, to give the hosts a one-run win in the series opener.