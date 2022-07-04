New Delhi: The Indian T20I side led by Dinesh Karthik had a good run in the two warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire ahead of the white-ball series against England, the latest being a 10-run thrilling victory over the latter on Sunday at County Ground, Northampton.Also Read - All-Round Harshal Patel Stars In India's 10-Run Victory Over Northamptonshire

The Indian side got off to a worst start possible, struggling at 8/3, before Harshal Patel picked up the broken pieces and smashed a match-winning 36 ball 54 to help India post a competitive total against the English county side. Also Read - IND vs SA: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal Derail Proteas Chase As Hosts Won By 48 Runs

The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer hit as many as 5 boundaries and 3 sixes to take India to 149.

Man of the Match. 🏆 Congratulations to Harshal Patel who takes the award for his 54 off just 36 balls backed up by 2/23 with the ball. 👏 pic.twitter.com/EKdE4xnYIO — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) July 3, 2022

He did his part with the ball as well as he picked up 2 wickets for 23 runs and was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his all-round heroics. Likes of Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal also picked by 2 wickets each in the run-chase. Indian top-order batters in Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav failed miserably and skipper Karthik and Patel had to step up for the Men in Blue.

India take on England at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground for the 1st T20I on 7th July.

Brief scores: India: 149/8 in 20 overs (Harshal Patel 54, Dinesh Karthik 34; Brandon Glover 3/33), Northamptonshire: 139 all out in 19.3 overs (Saif Zaib 33; Avesh Khan 2/16, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/25).