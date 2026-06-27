WATCH: HEARTBREAK for Iran in United States after last-minute winner vs Egypt is denied in 1-1 draw, nervous wait to…

Shoja Khalilzadeh's winner was deemed 'off-side' by VAR as Iran had to settled for a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their Group G match of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday.

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Iran's match-winner was deemed off-side vs Egypt in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Source: X)

Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G: Iran thought they had their final Group G clash against Egypt won at the Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle on Friday, only to be denied by VAR to ensure a direct entry into the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. But it will be the ‘Pharoahs’ who will join Belgium in the knockouts from Group G along with table-toppers Belgium.

Iran’s late goal by Shojae Khalilzadeh was deemed to be ‘off-side’ according to VAR as Egypt qualified for the knockouts stages for the first time in 92 years. The Iranians will need to wait one more day to find out if they can qualify for the Round of 32. They are currently sixth-ranked team among the eight best third-placed teams with three points with three draws in Group G.

Cape Verde have already become the first team since Chile in 1998 to qualify for the knockouts on the back on three draw. Iran can qualify for the knockouts if Lionel Messi’s Argentina can beat Jordan in their final match on Saturday.

How can Iran qualify for the Round of 32

If Algeria vs Austria final Group match has a winner on Saturday

Ghana would need to win against Croatia

Congo does not defeat Uzbekistan

At the end of what was the promoted as a ‘Pride Match’ in Seattle, the Pharaohs finished in second place in Group G. Belgium, who had played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt on June 15, beat New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver, to win the group outright.

Iran could still advance to the knockout rounds for the first time in the expanded 48-team tournament but their fate is no longer in their own hands.

Egypt took the early lead with a goal by Mahmoud Saber in the 5th minute – their fastest-ever World Cup goal. Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah provided great assist in the box before Saber fired a shot between the legs of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran levelled the match nine minutes later with a goal by Ramin Rezaeian, and nearly won the game in stoppage time. Shoja Khalilzadeh fired a shot past Beiranvand in the 93rd minute, but it was overturned by VAR for offside. Had the goal counted, Iran would have clinched a berth to the knockout round.

Egypt will now take on Australia in their Round of 32 clash at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Friday.

WATCH why Iran’s winner was deemed off-side vs Egypt HERE…

What just happened? Did VAR just rob #Iran ?? There’s another defender deeper and it disregards him? Am I missing something because no one on the broadcast is talking about it. #fifa #egypt pic.twitter.com/HgNUy9Jxnp — Travis (@_TMiddleton_) June 27, 2026

Leandro Trossard scores brace in Belgium’s 5-1 win vs New Zealand

Leandro Trossard scored a brace and Belgium romped into knockout round with a 5-1 win over New Zealand at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Friday night. Belgium finished atop Group G and will face a third-place finisher on Wednesday in Seattle.

The Belgians were in surprising third place in their group after opening the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Egypt and a scoreless draw against Iran. Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers also scored for the Belgians, who were eliminated in the group stage in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar four years ago after finishing third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Elijah Just scored for New Zealand, who needed to win outright to have a chance at advancing. Should Belgium win their knockout round opener, they will face the winner of the match against the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 16.