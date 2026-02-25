Home

Sports

WATCH: Heated argument between Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq over THIS star players performance in T20 World Cup 2026

WATCH: Heated argument between Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq over THIS star player’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan stars Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq's heated argument over a star player's performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Heated argument between Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq

The Super 8 matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have been kicked-off, where all the teams are trying hard to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Pakistan’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about the performance of Pakistan in the whole tournament. In the Group stage matches, they played four matches and won three. The loss came against their arch-rivals Team India as the co-hosts dominated them in the game and defeated them by 61 runs.

Not only this, Pakistan played their second match of the Super 8 against England, where England destroyed them as the skipper Harry Brook smashed a century off 51 balls, including ten boundaries and four sixes.

While discussing Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, legendary players Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq pointed out Pakistan’s star all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz’s poor performance in the tournament.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Heated argument between Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq

The normal conversation turned into a heated argument between Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq. Mohammad Hafeez pointed out Nawaz’s weakness and Saqlain Mushtaq whether he is a bowling all-rounder or batting all-rounder.

Hafeez raised many questions about Nawaz during the conversation. About his batting potential. He also stated, if he is good at batting, then send him at No. 5 in batting. Saqlain Mushtaq defended him by saying he helped Pakistan win crucial matches with his strong batting performance.

After that, Mohammad Hafeez was seen giving his own career examples that he was considered as the batting all-rounder for his team. His batting was also his first priority in his career, more than bowling.

Heated discussion between Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Hafeez Debate over the roles of Nawaz and Shadab Saqlain try to defended Nawaz and Shadab pic.twitter.com/Qpb8SdcGb4 — Khan (@ccricket713) February 25, 2026

Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka in their next Super 8 match

Pakistan will play their match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 against the co-hosts, Sri Lanka on February 28, Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.