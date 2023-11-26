By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AS IT HAPPENED – 2nd T20I: India Beat Australia by 44 Runs
HIGHLIGHTS - IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Scorecard: Thanks to an all-round show, India beat Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Scorecard: Thanks to an all-round show, India beat Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Big win for India and this will help the youngsters moving forward. Mind you, there is a T20 World Cup coming up in a few months and hence all these games would be important for these players. Rinku Singh came up with a scintillating finish after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad set it up. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi came up with the goods to help India win the match.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.