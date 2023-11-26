Home

AS IT HAPPENED – 2nd T20I: India Beat Australia by 44 Runs

AS IT HAPPENED – 2nd T20I: India Beat Australia by 44 Runs

HIGHLIGHTS - IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Scorecard: Thanks to an all-round show, India beat Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 235/4 (20.0) 187/9 (19.5) Run Rate: (Current: 9.43) AUS need 49 runs in 1 ball at 294 rpo Last Wicket: Adam Zampa b Arshdeep Singh 1 (3) - 155/9 in 16.5 Over Matthew Wade (C) (W) 38 * (22) 0x4, 4x6 Tanveer Sangha 2 (4) 0x4, 0x6 Mukesh Kumar (3.5-0-39-1) * Arshdeep Singh (4-0-46-1)

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Scorecard: Thanks to an all-round show, India beat Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Big win for India and this will help the youngsters moving forward. Mind you, there is a T20 World Cup coming up in a few months and hence all these games would be important for these players. Rinku Singh came up with a scintillating finish after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad set it up. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi came up with the goods to help India win the match.

