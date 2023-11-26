Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • AS IT HAPPENED – 2nd T20I: India Beat Australia by 44 Runs
live

AS IT HAPPENED – 2nd T20I: India Beat Australia by 44 Runs

HIGHLIGHTS -  IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Scorecard: Thanks to an all-round show, India beat Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. 

Updated: November 26, 2023 10:52 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE IND vs AUS, LIVE IND vs AUS Cricket Score, LIVE IND vs AUS Streaming, LIVE IND vs AUS Free Score, LIVE IND vs AUS Free Cricket Score, India vs Australia, IND vs Aus 2nd T20I free score, India vs Australia 2nd T20I Score, IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Score, IND vs AUS, Indian Cricket Team, Cricket Australia, Indian Cricket TeaM, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad,
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

HIGHLIGHTS –  IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Scorecard: Thanks to an all-round show, India beat Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Big win for India and this will help the youngsters moving forward. Mind you, there is a T20 World Cup coming up in a few months and hence all these games would be important for these players. Rinku Singh came up with a scintillating finish after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad set it up. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi came up with the goods to help India win the match.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: The Suryakumar Yadav side is leading the series 2-0 now. Wade and company need to win the third T20I at all costs to stay alive in this series. The 3rd T20I will be played at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, on 28th November. AUS 191/9 (20)

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: India win the match by 44 runs and extended their lead to 2-0 in this five-match series. First with bat and then with ball, the hosts outclassed the Aussies in Thiruvananthapuram. AUS 191/9 (20)

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: SIXES! from Wade against Arshdeep on the third and fifth ball. 14 runs from the over. AUS need 55 runs in the final over. AUS 181/9 (19)

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: SIX! from Wade to end the over. 12 runs from this one. 69 needed off 12 balls. India would want an all-out here to make a statement. AUS 167/9 (18)

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: OUT! BOWLED!! Arshdeep gets his first wicket. Zampa departs. India is just one wicket away from winning this match now. AUS 155/9 (16.5)

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! BOWLED! Another wicket for Prasidh. Nathan Ellis departs. India get the 8th wicket. AUS 152/8 (16)

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: OUT! BOWLED!! Prasidh cleans up Abbott. India is dominating the game here. They are in total control of the match. AUS 149/7 (15.1)

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: WICKET! Stoinis departs. Mukesh Kumar gets a big wicket. Stoinis departs after scoring 45 runs off 25 balls. AUS need 87 in final five overs. AUS 149/6 (15)

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: WICKET!OUT! Ravi Bishnoi gets the breakthrough once again. He gets the wicket of Tim David. He departs after scoring 37 runs off 22 balls. AUS 142/5 (14)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.