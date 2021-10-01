Gold Coast, Australia: Smriti Mandhana grabbed headlines by slamming her maiden hundred and also becoming the first Indian woman to hit a ton in Pink-Ball Test on Day 2 of the ongoing Test match against Australia on Friday. But it was not only Mandhana who won everyone’s heart but Punam Raut has her equal share as well.Also Read - Richa Ghosh Becomes Seventh Indian to Play in WBBL, Signs For Hobart Hurricanes
Punam while trying to defend initially was beaten by the spin off Sophie Molinuex's delivery and edged it to the keeper. The appeal from the Australians was turned down by the umpire and then the unthinkable happened. Raut realising the edge, started walking away leaving the umpire a bit surprised.
Punam’s gesture won hearts as she went onto score 36 runs for the team and did her part of blocking everything that came her way, while Mandhana steered the innings. Smriti was finally dismissed after a brilliant 127 which featured as many as 20 boundaries and a six. Mandhana peppered the off-side as only she can. The premier Australian bowlers found it difficult to bowl to the Indian opener who did not allow them to settle into a good line and length.