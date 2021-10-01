Gold Coast, Australia: Smriti Mandhana grabbed headlines by slamming her maiden hundred and also becoming the first Indian woman to hit a ton in Pink-Ball Test on Day 2 of the ongoing Test match against Australia on Friday. But it was not only Mandhana who won everyone’s heart but Punam Raut has her equal share as well.Also Read - Richa Ghosh Becomes Seventh Indian to Play in WBBL, Signs For Hobart Hurricanes

Punam while trying to defend initially was beaten by the spin off Sophie Molinuex’s delivery and edged it to the keeper. The appeal from the Australians was turned down by the umpire and then the unthinkable happened. Raut realising the edge, started walking away leaving the umpire a bit surprised. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana Slams Maiden Hundred, Becomes 1st Indian Woman Centurion in Pink-Ball Test

