Home

Sports

WATCH: Ishan Kishan DANCES with Abhishek Sharmas sister on birthday of Hardik Pandyas girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, video from Ahmedabad hotel goes VIRAL

WATCH: Ishan Kishan DANCES with Abhishek Sharma’s sister on birthday of Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, video from Ahmedabad hotel goes VIRAL

Team India cricketers celebrated birthday of Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at a hotel in Ahmedabad after win over Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Ishan Kishan (left) was seen dancing with Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma at birthday party of Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Team India are getting ready to face South Africa in their opening match of Super 8 stages at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmebadad on Sunday (February 22). Defending champions completed their fourth successive win in the league stages, defeating the Netherlands by 19 runs at the same venue on Wednesday. There was cause for more celebration as Hardik Pandya threw a lavish birthday party for his current girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at the team hotel in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Hardik and Mahieka were seen cutting the birthday cake with other members of the Indian team also present. One of the videos from the party which went viral on social media was Team India opener Ishan Kishan dancing with his opening partner Abhishek Sharma’s elder sister Komal Sharma at the party.

WATCH Ishan Kishan dancing with Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal at Mahieka Sharma’s birthday party HERE…

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma dancing together at Mahieka Sharma’s birthday Loving this brother sister duo ❤️ #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/6W9WXeaYax — Ayush Cricket (@AyushCricket32) February 20, 2026

While Ishan been in sensational form in the T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma has had a disastrous run in the tournament. Kishan is the leading run-scorer for India with 178 runs in 4 matches at a strike-rate of over 202 with 2 fifties to his name so far.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, is yet to open his account in the tournament. Abhishek was bowled by Netherlands off-spinner Aryan Dutt for a duck – his third successive on in the World Cup. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener missed the match vs Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi due to illness.

Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma travelling with team

Meanwhile, model Mahieka Sharma is the only partner of the Indian cricketer in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad who has been travelling with the side. Wives and partners of no other cricketer, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, have been allowed to travel with the team.

Hardik smashed a match-winning 52 and claimed 2 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Namibia last week. “I think the child in me, the cricket geek, who is always there, was focusing more on my skill set as a bowler. I have always had a lot of confidence in my bowling, but batting was something that was very close to my heart. After the last IPL, I realised that I really wanted to play to Hardik’s full potential. I think until now, I haven’t utilised more than 40 per cent of my batting potential, and that is genuinely honest feedback,” Pandya had told JioHotstar.

“What I know as a cricketer, what I imagine, what I manifest, and how I practice, have not translated into performance by more than 40 per cent. I took some time in my life to figure out how to bring that out. That’s when Mahieka came into my life. We started talking about the sport and how to bring that child back. She helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours. When I went to the NCA, I would go at 3:30 in the afternoon and finish at 12:30 at night. I was usually the last person to leave and shut the lights off,” Pandya added.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.