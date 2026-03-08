Home

WATCH: Ishan Kishan pulls off jaw-dropping catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra in T20 World Cup Final

Watch Ishan Kishan's sensational catch off Jasprit Bumrah as India strikes a key blow against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final.

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan showcased brilliance on the field not just with bat but also he when India took to the field to defend their massive total. Kishan stunned both the Kiwi batter and his teammates by taking a sensational catch.

In a brilliant display of fielding, Ishan Kishan pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra off Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Ravindra was forced into attempting a pick-up flick off a 121 km/h delivery aimed at the leg stump but misjudged it, edging the ball towards deep backward square-leg. Kishan sprinted forward and executed a full-length dive to take the catch. The ball even popped off his gloves briefly when his elbows hit the ground, but the wicketkeeper-batter held on securely, completing a breathtaking dismissal.

This wicket provided India with a crucial breakthrough, showcasing Kishan’s exceptional athleticism and alertness in the field, complementing India’s strong batting performance.

YOU CANNOT DO THAT, ISHAN KISHAN! 😱 A inspiring moment on the field! Rachin Ravindra walks back, #TeamIndia on top! 🔥 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/mJ33whmHiJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

