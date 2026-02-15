WATCH: Ishan Kishan smashes Yuvraj Singh’s MASSIVE record, becomes 1st Indian batter to…

Home

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match: Team India opener Ishan Kishan smashed a 27-ball fifty at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan (right) broke the record of Yuvraj Singh for fastest fifty in India vs Pakistan T20I match. (Photos: PTI, X)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Team India opener Ishan Kishan set the R. Premadasa Stadium on fire in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Kishan, who has been in red-hot form in T20I cricket, smashed the fastest-ever fifty in an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, off only 27 balls in the Group A match.

In the process, Ishan Kishan smashed the record of former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh and fellow Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer, had smashed a 29-ball fifty in a T20I match in Ahmedabad back in 2012. The fastest-ever fifty in India vs Pakistan T20I match belongs to former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who had 23-ball fifty in T20I in Ahmedabad in 2012 and Abhishek Sharma had smashed a 24-ball fifty in Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai last year.

Ishan-daar. Zabardast. Zindabad. @ishankishan51 completes his fifty in just 27 balls – the fastest in an IND vs PAK World Cup match! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/UoNO2JFVAO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026

Ishan Kishan opened his innings with a massive six off Shaheen Shah Afridi off his very first delivery in the match. Even after India lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma for yet another duck in the first over of the game, they still managed to notch up 52 runs in the Powerplay with Kishan smashing 42 of those runs.

He reached his fifty with three successive fours of Abrar Ahmed in only 27 balls. In the next over, he climbed into Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan with a six and four as 17 runs came off the over – the 8th of the innings.

Ishan Kishan breaks Gautam Gambhir’s record

Ishan Kishan, who was retained for Rs 11.5 crore by Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, was finally dismissed for 77 off only 40 deliveries off Saim Ayub with 10 fours and three sixes. Ishan has now notched up back-to-back fifties in the T20 World Cup 2026 after his 24-ball fifty in the last match against Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Indian opener also achieved the 4th highest score ever in India vs Pakistan T20I matches, going past the record of his currently head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has scored 75 in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Former India captain Virat Kohli still holds the record with his match-winning 82 not out in the 2022 T20 World Cup match in Melbourne and Kohli again scored 78 not out in 2012 T20 World Cup game at this same venue of R. Premadasa stadium. Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan had scored 79 not out in 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

There was, however, disappointment for Abhishek Sharma, who was dismissed for his second successive duck in the T20 World Cup 2026 after missing the last game against Namibia due to illness.

