Two junior players in Italy have taken tennis to a new level. Literally.

With Italy in the throes of a battle against coronavirus pandemic, two girls found a novel solution to practising tennis while following the norms of social distancing.

Worldwide lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus has put an end to all outdoor activities with sportpersons in almost every country limiting themselves to indoor training.

But two enterprising girls in the city of Liguria, started a game of tennis while on their respective rooftops.

The father of one of the girls, Max Oliveri, filmed the duo and the video was then posted on social media after which it went viral with several tennis stars sharing it.

In the 24-second video the two players can be seen engaged in a 12-shot rally.

According to news agency Reuters, Max decided to capture their game after his daughter Victoria’s coach had asked players to record videos of themselves while training at home.

From Stefanos Tsitsipas to former NBA player Max Chapman, the video has been a hit with everyone.

Several stars including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Leander Paes among others have been posting their own tennis videos inviting fellow professionals and fans to take up the challenge.