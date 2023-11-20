Home

WATCH: Video of Jasprit Bumrah CONSOLING Teary-Eyed Mohammed Siraj Goes VIRAL!

Ind vs Aus: India pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted in tears after the loss and Jasprit Bumrah was seen consoling him in a heartwarming moment.

Bumrah Consoling Siraj

Ahmedabad: The scenes at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday got a little heartbreaking when India were beaten by Australia by six wickets. India, who reached the final undefeated started overwhelming favourites, and hence the loss was hard to digest. Not just for the fans, but the cricketers were also in tears after the loss. India pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted in tears after the loss and Jasprit Bumrah was seen consoling him in a heartwarming moment. Bumrah went up to Siraj and put an arm around him just to suggest, it is okay. Here is the video that is now going viral social space.

“The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn’t supposed to be,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation ceremony. “20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets.”

Put in to bat, India ended up with a below-par 240 despite contributions from Rohit Sharma (47 off 31 balls), Virat Kohli (54 off 63) and K L Rahul (66 off 107). Just like his performance in the WTC final against India in June, Travis Head made a match-winning 137 off 120 balls as Australia chased down the target in 43 overs.

Indian hopes were raised when Australia lost three wickets for 47 but a 192-run partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) shut the door on the opposition. Australia’s brilliant bowling and fielding also went a long way in their emphatic win. The dew in the evening also made batting easier on a slow and dry surface.

