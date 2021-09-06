London: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was in his element after lunch as India went right through the England middle-order leaving the hosts 147 for 6 in a record chase of 368 runs at Kennington Oval in the second session of the final day of the fourth Test match. England went into lunch, having lost a couple of wickets. Rory Burns was dismissed by a brilliant delivery by Shardul Thakur while Dawid Malan perished owing to a terrible mix-up with Haseeb Hameed, leaving the England left-hander well short of his crease.Also Read - LIVE India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Today, Day 5 Latest Updates: Jadeja Removes Moeen as India Dominate After Lunch

Ravindra Jadeja soon got rid of Hameed after lunch but it was Bumrah who wreaked havoc with a fiery spell of fast bowling. The first of the two batsmen to get dismissed by Bumrah was Ollie Pope who was castled by a ball that came back in with the angle with a little bit of reverse swing. Pope tried to defend but the delivery was a little too good for the right-hander as it deflected off his pads into the stumps.

The next man in was Jonny Bairstow and Bumrah by then already had his tail up. The first two balls of the over was defended well by Bairstow only to be taken by surprise by a peach of a yorker by the India pacer that tailed back in at the last moment. Bairstow had no answer to that and to be fair to the England wicket-keeper that would have got most batsmen out on any given day.

The fiery six-over spell from Bumrah saw a couple of more inswinging yorkers, one of which almost went through the England captain Joe Root but the right-hander just got his bat down in time.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with one more Test still to be played.