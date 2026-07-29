WATCH: Jayden Seales helps West Indies extend losing streak of Babar Azam’s Pakistan to…

Pacer Jayden Seales claimed 5 for 20 to set to West Indies win over Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-jayden-seales-helps-west-indies-extend-losing-streak-of-babar-azam-pakistan-to-eight-successive-away-tests-8487186/ Copy

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales celebrates after claiming a wicket vs Pakistan in 1st Test. (Source: X)

West Indies vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test: Pacer Jayden Seales grabbed his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket against Pakistan and first one at home to lift West Indies to a stunning 90-run win over Pakistan in the 1st Test at the Brian Lara Academy Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday. Chasing 211 to win, Pakistan were bundled out of 120 with Seales claiming 5/20 to pack off Babar Azam-led side.

It was only the second win for West Indies in their last 11 Test but Pakistan eight successive loss in away Test matches, extending their losing streak away from home. It was also the first time that all 20 wickets against Pakistan were taken by Windies pace bowlers.

WATCH Jayden Seales claim last wicket of Pakistan to fall in 1st Test HERE…

JAYDEN SEALES OWNING PAKISTAN IN ODI’S & TESTS..!!! – First youngster to took test five-wicket haul vs Pakistan in 2021. – Took five-wicket haul in ODI’S in 2025. – Out played Pakistan in 2026 with five wicket haul in second innings. pic.twitter.com/7UF9ocE3sA — usman (@cricbyusman) July 28, 2026

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, returning to lead the side after 1097 days, remained unbeaten on 58 while Mohammad Abbas, who claimed a five-wicket haul in West Indies second innings scored 23 in 33 balls after the visitors were reduced to 71 for 9 in the 4th innings. Babar scored 58 not out in 107 balls with 9 fours.

The Pakistan skipper later admitted that a finger fracture for first innings centurion Shan Masood was a big blow for the visiting team in the modest chase.

“Yes, Shan Masood’s injury affected us because, unfortunately, his finger is fractured, so we definitely missed him,” Babar said as quoted by ICC.

“At the same time, when you’re facing the new ball, you have to survive the first 20 overs, build partnerships, and then, as the ball gets older, the pitch becomes easier to bat on. We couldn’t put together those partnerships,” the Pakistan captain added.

Masood, who scored 109 in the first innings, came out to bat in No. 8 position in the second innings due to his injury. He was one of the five wickets claimed by West Indies pacer Seales.

“We played good cricket in the last few days, but today we were not up to the mark as a batting unit,” Babar said.

“The surface is good and we expected the new ball to move for which we were prepared … but I think they bowled very well and used the conditions nicely. We’ll sit together and discuss these things because, while the result isn’t go our way, we can certainly address our mistakes. We’ll do our best to correct them and ensure we improve going forward,” the Pakistan captain added.

The 211-run target was the 2nd lowest total that Pakistan failed to chase down against West Indies in the fourth innings after failing to hunt down 188 in 2017.