WATCH: J&K skipper Paras Dogra involved in UGLY on-field clash, appears to Headbutt Karnataka player

On Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Final, J&K captain Paras Dogra was seen in a heated conversation with Karnataka's substitute fielder KV Aneesh, later the replay shows that the skipper proceeded to headbutt him.

J&K skipper Paras Dogra involved in UGLY on-field clash (Source: X)

On day 2 of Ranji Trophy Final at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, things turned ugly as J&K’s skipper Paras Dogra got into a heated argument with Karnataka players, even appaered headbutt one of them.

Mayank Agarwal stepped in to calm the situation

The incident occurred during the fourth ball of the 101st over, after Dogra smashed a boundary off Prasidh Krishna’s delivery. He was seen having a heated conversation with Karnataka’s substitute fielder KV Aneesh, later the replay shows that the skipper proceeded to headbutt him.

However, after the headbutt incident, senior player Mayank Agarwal stepped in to calm the situtaion but soon found himself in the heated exchange. Meanwhile, Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal was also seen in discussion with the on-field umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe .

Dogra and Wadhawan stitched 110-runs partnership

Dogra, who is leading Jammu & Kashmir for the first time in Ranji Trophy history along with wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan steadied the team after consecutive wickets. The duo’s 110-run partnership off 192 delivery guided the team to 380/4 at Lunch on Day 2 against the Karnataka.

Karnataka made a solid comeback at the start of the day 2. The trio of Vidyadhar, Vyshak, and Prasidh bowled with with precision, and eventually was successful in breaking the 124-run partnership between Pundir and Samad.

Vidyadhar Patil removed the overnight batter Pundir in the 98th over as he was caught at the mid-wicket by substitute fielder Aneesh. His 121 runs knock featured 12 fours and two-sixes. In the next over Krishna successfully dismissed Samad.

At 307 for 4, veteran Dogra and J&K’s find of the season Wadhawan got together to add 110 runs in 32 overs. Dogra’s 166 ball knock included eight fours, while Wadhawan’s 109-ball knock featured nine boundaries.

Once Wadhawan was caught by KL Rahul in the slips off Shetty, Dogra added another impressive 54 with Lotra guided J&k to a massive total of 527/6 in 156 overs.

With four overs left for the third new ball, Karnataka bowlers will try their best to keep the total below 600 and expect its batting line-up filled with former and current Test stars to do the job for them in a game of an innings each.

