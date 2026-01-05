Home

Sports

WATCH: Joe Root equals MASSIVE record of Ricky Ponting on Day 2 of 5th Ashes 2026 Test at SCG

WATCH: Joe Root equals MASSIVE record of Ricky Ponting on Day 2 of 5th Ashes 2026 Test at SCG

Joe Root notched up 160 on Day 2 of the 5th and final Ashes 2026 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

England's Joe Root acknowledges the cheers after completing his century on Day 2 of 5th Ashes Test at SCG. (Source: X)

England batter Joe Root managed to double his centuries tally in Ashes Tests in Australia in the 2025-26 series. Root had scored his maiden Ashes century in the ‘Pink Ball’ Test at the Gabba last month and notched up just his second century down under on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes 2026 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Root also equaled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s Test record with his 41st century in this format of the game. The former England captain notched up his highest Test score in Australia – 160 off 242 balls – with 15 boundaries as England were bowled out for 384 in the first innings.

WATCH Joe Root bring up his 41st Test century HERE…

However, the home team hit back through their in-form batter and opener Travis Head, who became the first batter in the Ashes 2025-26 to go past 500 runs. Head is currently the leading run-scorer in the series with 528 runs as he remained unbeaten on 91 off 87 balls as Australians went to stumps on the second day at 166 for 2 with England skipper Ben Stokes claiming both the wickets.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Australians scored runs with ease as Head and Marnus Labuschagne put on 105 runs for the second wicket before Stokes ended the partnership forcing the latter to edge to Jacob Bethell at gully for 48 off 61 balls.

Earlier on Monday, Root bought up his record 41st ton in his 163rd Test off 146 balls with 11 fours to his name. It took a brilliant diving catch from Michael Neser off his own bowling to bring an end to Root’s remarkable ton.

The England batter is now level with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on the all-time list of test century-makers. Only Indian legend Sachin Tendulker (51) and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (45) have more while Root is only 35 years of age currently.

Australian pacers Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc made early breakthroughs on Monday after Root and Harry Brook’s partnership had moved to 169 runs. Boland (2/85) ended Brook’s dashing innings at 84, with Steve Smith taking a sharp catch to bring to a close the best partnership of the series across both teams.

Starc (2/93) then removed England skipper Ben Stokes (0) for the fifth time in this series with a peach of a delivery that shaped away from the left-hander which took a thin edge on its way through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. England stumper Jamie Smith made an enterprising, and at times fortunate, 46 before he holed-out to the part-time medium pace of Labuschagne.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.