Watch: Josh Hazlewood marks sensational return to Test cricket, becomes ninth Australian to…

Hazlewood made his Test debut against India in Brisbane in 2014 and has since become one of Australia's most reliable fast bowlers

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File photo of Josh Hazlewood. (Credits: IANS)

Josh Hazlewood marked his return to Test cricket with a performance that put him in an exclusive group of Australian bowlers. The fast bowler became only the ninth Australian to take 300 Test wickets during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin.

Hazlewood came into the match needing five wickets to reach the landmark. He got there on the third day when Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz edged one behind the wicket, giving Alex Carey the catch. It was the 300th Test wicket of Hazlewood’s career and completed a six-wicket haul for the pacer.

The 35-year-old finished the innings with figures of 6 for 89, his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The achievement also came in his first Test appearance since July last year, making the milestone even more significant.

Hazlewood is now part of an Australian group that includes some of the biggest names in the country’s Test history. He joins Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins among Australia’s current players to have reached 300 wickets. The other Australian bowlers to achieve the feat are Glenn McGrath, Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne, Craig McDermott and Brett Lee.

Only McGrath, Cummins and Lillee have taken more Test wickets for Australia while maintaining a better bowling average than Hazlewood, highlighting his consistency over a long international career.

Hazlewood made his Test debut against India in Brisbane in 2014 and has since become one of Australia’s most reliable fast bowlers. His ability to bowl long spells with control has made him an important part of the attack across different conditions.

His latest performance also came at an important time for Australia. Hazlewood had missed a long period of Test cricket because of injury, but returned to join Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in Australia’s pace-spin combination against Bangladesh.

The milestone wicket came on a difficult day for Australia, however. Bangladesh had already taken control of the Test after bowling the hosts out for 198 in the first innings. The visitors continued to build their lead, with Tanzid Hasan making 101 and Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 84.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh finished their first innings on 426, giving them a huge 228-run lead over Australia. Hazlewood’s 6 for 89 was the highlight for the hosts, but Australia’s batting then came under pressure again.

They lost four wickets in the second innings, with Steve Smith making 44 before he was dismissed. Cameron Green was unbeaten on 43 and Alex Carey was on 19 at stumps. Australia finished the day on 156 for 4, still 72 runs behind Bangladesh. The visitors are firmly in control going into the fourth day, while Australia need a big partnership to avoid a heavy defeat.