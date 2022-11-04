WATCH: Joshua Little Picks up Second Hattrick of T20 World Cup 2022 During NZ -IRE at Adelaide; Viral VIDEO

NZ vs IRE: It was the 19th over of the game when Little first picked up Williamson. Then off the next two balls, he sent Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner packing.

Adelaide: What a game it was at the Adelaide Oval between New Zealand and Ireland on Friday. After New Zealand was put into bat, they were looking good to go on to make a mammoth score. Kane Williamson was on fire and the Kiwis looked well and truly on top. But right, in the end, Joshua Little – who had bowled well up until then – came up with the second hattrick of the competition in Australia. It was the 19th over of the game when Little first picked up Williamson. Then off the next two balls, he sent Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner packing.

Here is the video of Little’s hattrick:

“I guess it was a little bit of tail back into the left-handers, wanted to execute it two times in a row and I got lucky to have managed it. I think I was a bit short early on, then went a bit greedy and went full. I don’t see why we can’t chase this down, time for another upset in this World Cup,” Little said at the mid-innings break on the sidelines.