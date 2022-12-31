WATCH: Journalist Yells at Babar Azam For Ignoring Question, Pakistan Skipper Gives Back Death Stare

New Delhi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam got involved in a heated situation with a journalist after the 1st Test match against New Zealand which ended in a draw as the match was forced for early stumps due to bad daylight.

WATCH: Journalist Yells at Babar Azam For Ignoring Question, Pakistan Skipper Gives Back Death Stare. (Image; Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam got involved in a heated situation with a journalist after the 1st Test match against New Zealand which ended in a draw as the match was forced for early stumps due to bad daylight.

As the post-match press conference was about to come to a conclusion, a journalist yelled at Azam and said, ”Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain (This is not the way, I’m making repeated gestures to ask you a question).”

Babar gave a death stare to the journalist for few seconds before the media manager came and switched off the microphone. Azam then left the room without saying anything.

babar made sure shoaib jutt realizes he’s heard and ignored. pic.twitter.com/uR9SU2M8Zh — کشف (@kashafudduja_) December 30, 2022

Chasing an achievable target, New Zealand were 61/1 in 7.3 overs with Devon Conway (18 not not out) and Tom Latham (35 not out) when both the teams shook hands due to a fading light. With this, Pakistan ended their four-match losing streak at home.

Resuming the fifth and last day at 77 for two and still needing 97 runs to make New Zealand bat again, Pakistan looked down and out when they slipped to 206 for seven (32 runs ahead) with 49 overs still remaining in the match.

However, the eighth and ninth wicket partnerships between Saud Shakeel (55 not out) and Mohammad Wasim Junior (43), and Saud and Mir Hamza, respectively helped Pakistan to declare their second innings at 311 for eight.

Earlier, Pakistan plunged into a crisis when nightwatchman Noman Ali (four) and captain Babar Azam (14) returned to the dressing room in a space of 34 balls to leave the home side in a bother at 100 for four and still needing 74 runs to make New Zealand bat again. Both the batters were adjudged leg before off Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi, respectively.

At that stage, Imam and Sarfaraz got together in a rescue act and added 85 runs for the fifth wicket before crisis struck Pakistan again.

Sarfaraz, immediately after reaching his second half-century of the match, paid the price for attempting a shot to a wide Sodhi delivery and was caught at the wicket, first innings centurion Salman Ali Agha missed a wrong-un from Sodhi and was bowled before Imam’s fighting knock ended when he was deceived by Sodhi to be smartly stumped by Tom Blundell.

Sarfaraz’s 53 came off 76 balls and included seven fours, while Imam was unlucky to miss his fourth Test century when he was dismissed for 96. His 206-ball knock was laced with 10 fours and a six.

For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi recorded his maiden five-fer while finishing with career-best figures of 6/86, while wicketkeeper Tom Blundell accounted for three Pakistan batters in the second innings to finish with seven dismissals in the match.