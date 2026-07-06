WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores twice in 2 minutes to become first player in 40 years after Diego Maradona to…

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored for England to beat Mexico 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-quarters at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

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England's Jude Bellingham (right) and Harry Kane celebrate after scoring against Mexico in their FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-quarters. (Photo: IANS)

Mexico vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Two minutes of blitz by England’s Jude Bellingham followed by Harry Kane’s penalty conversion were enough for the ‘Three Lions’ to hand hosts Mexico their first-ever World Cup loss at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match on Sunday. England managed to edge past Mexico 3-2 as the co-hosts lost their first World Cup game at Azteca after going unbeaten in 10 matches – 8 wins and 2 draws.

Bellingham, who was named the ‘Player of the Match’ also became the first player in 40 years to score two goals at the Azteca after Argentina legend Diego Maradona – who had scored twice in the 1986 World Cup semifinal vs Belgium. Bellingham became the youngest player to make 10 World Cup appearances, surpassing the previous record held by Argentina’s Mario Kempes, who was 23 years and 334 days against Poland in 1978.

WATCH Jude Bellingham score twice in 2 minutes vs Mexico HERE…

2 GOALS IN 2 MINS BY JUDE BELLINGHAM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/wD6UkyvkF7 — Kanishk (@jeene2yarr) July 6, 2026

England buried the memories of Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal at the same venue in the 1986 World Cup clash vs Argentina. “I am just proud of the mentality and the attitude … round of 16 it is a moment in tournaments when you find a way to win and we did it with pure mentality and heart. We overcame every obstacle that was thrown our way,” England coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Bellingham scored twice in gap of 98 seconds in the first half. And six minutes later Jarell Quansah was sent off, but captain Kane converted a penalty to restore England’s two-goal lead. England have secured a place in the World Cup quarterfinals for the 11th time, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having reached the last eight more often in the tournament’s history.

Kane’s England will now go up against Erling Haaland’s Norway, who defeated Brazil 2-1, in a last eight clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday.

“It was a crazy game. We had to fight. I can’t really talk, but the occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way,” Kane said with a hoarse voice after the match.

Bellingham stunned the Azteca crowd of 80,824, where Mexico won three games in the World Cup 2026 before the pre-quarters, when he scored on a header in the 36th minute and again in the 38th on a pass from Kane.

“We’ve done something incredible tonight, no doubt about it, and we’ll enjoy it. And we’ll sing songs until we lose our voices on the plane and whatnot, but we’ll have a couple of days recovering, then it’s straight back to business in terms of facing Norway,” Bellingham said.

Julian Quinones scored for El Tri in the 42nd minute, and the game was set for a turnaround when Quansah was shown a red card in the 54th for a dangerous foul on Jesus Gallardo.

Kane committed a foul after converting his penalty that made him the first player since 1966 to score and concede a penalty in a World Cup game. Raul Jimenez converted the kick with a stutter-step approach to move El Tri to within touch distance at 3-2.

Mexico attacked relentlessly over the final 21 minutes, plus 11 minutes of stoppage time, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and England’s defenders held on to their lead.

Mexico have not reached the World Cup quarterfinals since hosting in 1986. Since then, they have lost in the round of 16 eight times, failed to advance past the group stage in 2022 and were disqualified from the 1990 tournament. It was Mexico’s third loss at Azteca, which was inaugurated in 1966, after a pair of 2-1 defeats in World Cup qualifiers, to Costa Rica in 2001 and to Honduras in 2013.