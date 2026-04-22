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WATCH: Kagiso Rabada spotted smoking in hotel premises, video goes viral

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada spotted smoking in hotel premises, video goes viral

Gujarat Titans star pacer Kagiso Rabada has once again grabbed headline after a video from a hotel premises surfaced online, showing the Gujarat Titans pacer smoking alongside team staff

Kagiso Rabada spotted smoking (source: IANS, X)

IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada has once again grabbed headline after a video from a hotel premises surfaced online, showing the Gujarat Titans pacer smoking alongside team staff. The video took social media by storm, triggering widespread debate and mixed reactions from fans.

The video was recorded from a balcony at the team hotel, which shows star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada smoking in an open area alongside team staff. While smoking does not breach anti-doping rules or formal cricketing conduct guidelines, but the visuals have drawn widespread criticism.

Kagiso Rabada spotted smoking, watch video here…

Being such an influential and established figure in world cricket, Rabada has come under increased scrutiny, particularly in light of past disciplinary concerns, sparking discussion among fans and observers.

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Kagiso Rabad earlier test positive for cocaine metabolites

Earlier, in 2025 a more serious incident temporarily disrupted Kagiso Rabada’s career momentum. During the SA20 league that year, the South African fast bowler tested positive for cocaine metabolites (benzoylecgonine), resulting in a provisional suspension.

He was ruled out from April 1 to May 1, 2025, causing him to miss an important stretch of the IPL season. Rabada, however, avoided a prolonged ban after it was established that the substance had been consumed out of competition.

Rabada’s cooperation with the authorities, along with his completion of a substance abuse treatment programme, played an important role in bringing the case to a close. While he has resumed his professional cricket career, the incident continues to linger in public memory, leading to greater scrutiny of even minor off-field matters.G

Amid all the criticism, Kagiso Rabada has led Gujarat Titans bowling attack. He has picked 10-wickets in six matches in IPL 2026 so far. Rabada will be in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 24 at the M. Chinnswamy Stadium.

Gujarat Titans have had a steady run in IPL 2026 so far, as they have registered three wins from their six matches. They currently sit sixth on the points table.

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