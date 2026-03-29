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WATCH: Kevin Pietersen left in awe by Virat Kohlis THIS shot against SRH in IPL 2026 opener

WATCH: Kevin Pietersen left in awe by Virat Kohli’s THIS shot against SRH in IPL 2026 opener

Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli for his impressive shot against SRH in IPL 2026 opener. Take a look and read the full story.

Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been kicked-off, where Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets.

Virat Kohli’s impressive knock against SRH in IPL 2026 opener

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and chasing abilities. However, Kohli played an impressive innings for RCB as he scored 69 runs off 38 balls and helped his side to chase down the target of 202 runs in just 15.4 overs.

In his great batting performance, Virat Kohli smashed five fours and five sixes and once again proved his ‘chase master’ ability. Kohli played a vital role in this match and impressed the cricket world. During the match, the fans were left in surprise when Virat Kohli played a lofted straight drive to Eshan Malinga on the fifth delivery of the seventh over.

Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli’s brilliant shot off Eshan Malinga’s delivery

However, former England captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Kevin Pietersen, who was on commentary duty, was surprised by Virat Kohli’s epic short as he said, “It is timing, but you’ve got to have that time to create the timing. You’ve got to get yourself into a position. That’s what I mean – he was in that position. His placement was perfect. He popped his elbow up to the sky, found the middle of the bat, and he’s got something a lot of people just can’t have. You can’t buy what Virat Kohli has off the shelf. No one sells what Virat Kohli has. He’s that good.”

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That straight drive? Straight-up cinema ‍ Virat Kohli just paints the ground with perfection ✨ Screen badi, awaazein badi. Apne smart TV ke JioHotstar app pe dekhiye Champions waali commentary LIVE#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvSRH | LIVE NOW https://t.co/LWOEeT2vNG pic.twitter.com/nZAastmRuM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2026

Devdutt Padikkal’s crucial knock for RCB

Not only Virat Kohli, but star player Devdutt Padikkal also showcased a great batting performance as he scored 61 runs off 26 balls, including seven fours and four sixes and helped his side to win the first match of the tournament.

RCB set to face Chennai Super Kings on April 5th

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to play their next match on April 5 against their well-known rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

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