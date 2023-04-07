Home

Sports

WATCH: Kids Taking LIVE Streaming Of Local Cricket Match To Next Level Will Make You Go ROFL- VIRAL Video

WATCH: Kids Taking LIVE Streaming Of Local Cricket Match To Next Level Will Make You Go ROFL- VIRAL Video

In a recent video, that has gone viral all over social media, few village kids from India have come up with a unique piece of technology to 'stream' a local cricket match, which have made the netizens literally go ROFL.

WATCH: Kids Taking LIVE Streaming Of Local Cricket Match To Next Level Will Make You Go ROFL- VIRAL Video. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Cricket is not just a game but it’s an emotion to millions around the world. In India and in the Indian sub-continent, the gentleman’s game is a religion to the masses. We all know that sports not only break human barriers but it brings communities of various races together. Cricket’s craze is unimaginable in the tri-colour nation and no matter at what remote location or situation someone maybe in, they will go beyond any means for the game they love and live for.

In a recent video, that has gone viral all over social media, few village kids from India have come up with a unique piece of technology to ‘stream’ a local cricket match, which have made the netizens literally go ROFL.

You may like to read

In the viral video, few kids were glued into the tv set, watching apparently a local cricket match. The batsman went for a big shot and all of a sudden the ball just literally penetrated through their screen, straight into the hands of a kid. The helpless bowler had to go towards the tv set and ask for the ball from his viewer.

This also shows, that with limited facilities how one can be happy and keep themselves entertained at the same time.

Now this is called live stream! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/arKAv8BFkD — The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 6, 2023

Here are some of the reactions on the viral video:-

Making the most of life, with what they DO have ❤️😊 — Cat LeClerc (@CatLeClerc1) April 7, 2023

Tough competition for Jio Cinema — Buyback Updates (@share_buyback) April 7, 2023

Made in India 🇮🇳 🙌 😎 😀 ♥ — Zubaida Mohammed (@ZubaidaMohd786) April 7, 2023

It’s so advanced that 3D looks so real as AR. — αѕωιи נ кυмαя  (@AswinJKmr) April 7, 2023

😂😂 I love boys they never disappoint — Wizzo96 (@bedansnyagah) April 7, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.