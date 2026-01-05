WATCH: Kieron Pollard involved in verbal spat with Pakistan pacer during ILT20, name is…

Home

Kieron Pollard clashes with Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah during ILT20 final as heated verbal exchange grabs attention in a high-voltage encounter.

New Delhi: The ILT20 2026 final was a thrilling encounter, full of aggression and drama. The Desert Vipers lifted the trophy after defeating MI Emirates in the title match at the Dubai International Stadium, but the most talked-about moment was a heated on-field confrontation.

Pollard vs. Naseem Shah: Tensions Flare on the Field

The tension escalated in the 11th over of MI Emirates’ innings when Kieron Pollard narrowly avoided being dismissed by Naseem Shah. After the ball struck his pads, Naseem glared at Pollard, which angered the experienced Caribbean all-rounder. The two players came face to face, and a heated argument ensued. The umpires and other players intervened to defuse the situation.

Naseem Shah’s Incisive Bowling

Following the confrontation, Naseem Shah responded with his performance. He not only took the crucial wicket of Kieron Pollard but also claimed a total of three wickets, dismantling the MI Emirates batting lineup. Naseem’s aggressive bowling in the final was a major factor in the Desert Vipers’ victory.

Sam Curran’s Captain’s Knock

Batting first, the Desert Vipers posted a strong total of 182 runs in 20 overs. Captain Sam Curran played a superb innings, balancing composure and aggression to score an unbeaten 74 runs. His partnership with Max Holden rescued the team from a difficult situation and laid the foundation for a big score.

MI Emirates’ Stumbling Run Chase

Chasing a target of 183 runs, MI Emirates lost wickets at regular intervals. Shakib Al Hasan fought hard, scoring 36 runs, but he lacked support from the other end. The entire team was bowled out for 136 runs in 18.3 overs, and the Desert Vipers won the final by 46 runs.

Story Highlights

