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WATCH: KKR star Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for Obstructing the field - What do the rules say?

WATCH: KKR star Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for ‘Obstructing the field’ – What do the rules say?

KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi is given out for obstructing the field against LSG in IPL 2026, triggering heated reactions from the dugout and coaching staff.

KKR star Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for 'Obstructing the field' (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders star player Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially given out for obstructing the field against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL 2026 Match No. 38.

In the final delivery of the fifth over, Raghuvanshi was struck on the pads by a throw from Mohammed Shami while trying to make his ground. Although he appeared to have safely reached his crease, LSG appealed for a dismissal. After a review, the third umpire ruled him out, concluding that Raghuvanshi had obstructed the field. The decision left KKR dugout unhappy with the decision.

KKR’s team management was seen in heated exchanges with match officials

Following Raghuvanshi’s dismissal, the team management was seen in heated exchanges with the match officials near the boundary, while a disappointed Angkrish walked back to the dressing room.

Raghuvanshi was batting at 9 off 7 balls when he pushed the final delivery of the over from Prince Yadav and attempted a quick single. He set off immediately, but Cameron Green, at the non-striker’s end, refused the run and sent him back. As he tried to return to his crease, Raghuvanshi made a sharp turn and attempted a dive, but Mohammed Shami’s throw struck him on the pads.

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for ‘Obstructing the field’, Watch video here…

Nah man another day another mockery for KKR.😭🤣 Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for this OBSTRUCTING THE FEILD decision .😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mBXuUMlNV4 — U' (@toxifyxe) April 26, 2026

After reviewing the footage, the umpire felt that Raghuvanshi was aware of the direction of the throw and changed his path in an attempt to obstruct it. As a result, he was adjudged out for obstructing the field.

On his way back to the dugout, he hit the boundary cushion and throwing his helmet, while the KKR camp looked clearly unhappy with the call. Head coach Abhishek Nayar was also involved in an intense discussion with the fourth umpire, but the decision stood.

What do the rules say?

The rule states that a batter can be given out for obstructing the field if the umpire believes the batter, while running between the wickets, has significantly changed direction without valid reason and thereby interfered with a fielder’s attempt to effect a run-out.

Clause 41.14 of the laws also comes into effect if the batter’s change of direction involves crossing the pitch. In such situations, upon appeal, the batter may be given out obstructing the field if the umpire feels the movement significantly altered the running line without valid reason and interfered with a fielder’s attempt to effect a run-out. It is not necessary to assess whether the run-out would have been completed.

With this dismissal, Raghuvanshi joined a unwanted list of players to be given out for obstructing the field in the IPL. Earlier instances include Yusuf Pathan (KKR, 2013), Amit Mishra (DC, 2019), and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK, 2024).

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