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WATCH: KL Rahul joins DC camp, recreates iconic Kantara celebration ahead of IPL 2026

WATCH: KL Rahul joins DC camp, recreates iconic ‘Kantara’ celebration ahead of IPL 2026

KL Rahul joins Delhi Capitals camp recreating 'Kantara' celebration ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

KL Rahul returns to DC camp ahead of IPL 2026 with ‘Kantara’ celebration

We are left with two days in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

KL Rahul joins Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2026

However, all teams are set for the highly-intense tournament. Ahead of the tournament, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, KL Rahul, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and run-scoring ability.

KL Rahul has joined the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Delhi posted a video of Rahul arriving at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Upon arriving on the pitch, KL performed his famous ‘Kantara’ film-inspired celebration, which he did during a match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his home state of Karnataka.

Evenings in Delhi with KL pic.twitter.com/CkJ1y9gfPF — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 25, 2026

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KL Rahul iconic innings of 93 runs off 53 balls against RCB in IPL 2025

Speaking about the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals backbone, KL Rahul scored 93 runs off 53 balls, while chasing a target of 164. He thumped his chest and pointed to his jersey, as if to say that this (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium) was his territory.

KL Rahul’s ‘Kantara’ celebration against RCB

After registering his knock, he swung his bat around the pitch and tapped the ground loudly. Later, he revealed the reason behind this celebration that it was inspired by the 2022 Kannada film “Kantara.” Referencing Rahul’s words after that victory, DC posted, “This is your ground, Rahul. Welcome back home.”

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson

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