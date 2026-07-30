WATCH: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane takes BIG decision, says it is ‘time to…’

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane announced his decision to retire from all formats of the game in international cricket on Thursday.

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Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket. (Photo: IANS)

Team India batter and current Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane called time on his 15-year-long international career. The 38-year-old Mumbai cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket from all formats of the game with immediate effect.

Rahane, who turned out in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is since making his debut in August 2011 for Team India, announced the decision through a social media post.

“Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats,” Rahane said in a social media post on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

Rahane, who famously led India to a Test series win over India standing in for regular skipper Virat Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series back in 2020-21, has not played for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, we simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and I have always understood its importance,” Rahane said in a video posted on Instagram.

Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season although he has been off Indian selector’s radar since 2023. Rahane made his First-class and List A debut for Mumbai back in 2007.

He scored 14209 runs in first-class cricket in 205 matches, 6853 runs in List A cricket in 192 games and 7968 runs in 308 matches in T20 cricket. In international cricket, he has notched up 5077 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 38.46 with 12 hundreds and 26 fifties.

Rahane also scored 2962 runs in 90 ODIs at an average of 35.26 with 3 hundreds and 24 fifties. “From those early days traveling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself,” Rahane said.

“I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t,” he added.

Rahane, who is currently in England doing commentary work in The Hundred tournament, broke down in tears while recording the video.

“I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything.From starting out as a young player in Mumbai, to playing for India, it has been an absolute honor. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams, and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career. To the BCCI, the MCA, my teammates, my coaches, every IPL franchise, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends, and everyone who stood by me, thank you.

“And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every high and low. Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches, I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated, and that was in your hearts. (In Marathi) You always treated me like your own. Thank you for your love, your faith, and your support. Cap number 278, signing off,” Rahane added.